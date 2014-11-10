Unilever is Suing Silicon Valley’s Favorite Eggless Mayo Over Whether It Can Call Itself Mayo

UPDATE Part 2: On December 18, Unilever announced it was dropping its lawsuit to give Hampton Creek time to work with the FDA about the labeling of eggless mayo. However, the lawsuit already resulted in Just Mayo’s best sale day ever , so labeling concerns may be the least of the Hellmanns’ maker’s problems.

UPDATE: After filing a complaint against Hampton Creek, it would appear that Unilever is trying to cover its own mayonnaise-scented tracks. According to a report from the New York Times published over the weekend, Unilever has begun making changes to its own website when referring to Hellmann’s mayonnaise dressing with olive oil. Consumers simply calling the product “mayonnaise” now have had “dressing” inserted into their comments. Since we last checked in with Josh Tetrick and the Food and Drug Administration, the New York Times also reports that the FDA has also contacted Hampton Creek over its use of the term “mayo” in reference to the startup’s eggless spread.

Is “mayo” mayonnaise?

This question is at the center of a new lawsuit brought on by food giant Unilever against Hampton Creek, a much-hyped Silicon Valley VC-funded startup that wants to replace the American diet’s reliance on eggs with plant-based substitutes. In the past year, Hampton Creek expanded the distribution of its “Just Mayo” product to more than 20,000 stores, including national retailers like Walmart and Kroger.

Unilever, the maker of Hellmann’s Mayonnaise, claims that the white stuff that comes in Just Mayo jars is not actually mayonnaise, but a mayonnaise impostor hiding under a deceptive label.

Hampton Creek scientists at work. via Hampton Creek

“For more than 100 years, Hellman’s has been committed to quality, authenticity and real mayonnaise. We brought this lawsuit because use of the Just Mayo name blatantly misleads consumers,” Unilever spokesperson Anita Larson wrote in a statement to the New Jersey Law Journal. (Unilever did not respond to Co.Exist’s requests for further comment by press time.)

It might seem weird to hear Unilever, which also makes I Can’t Believe It’s Not Butter, go for the authenticity argument. But the Food and Drug Administration really does have rules about what qualifies as mayonnaise versus something more generic, like salad dressing. According to the FDA’s mayonnaise standard of identity, the French-sounding goop we slather on sandwiches has eggs in it.