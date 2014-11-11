Should New Employees Choose Their Managers?

At a conference recently, I watched a video on the future of work. A young woman, Katya, starts a new job at one of the only two remaining accounting firms, “D&Y” in 2020. Among her first duties: Watching a short video presentation from five prospective managers, she then chooses the one she wants to work with.

It’s an intriguing idea, even if, notes Jeanne Meister, a partner at Future Workplace, the organization that produced the video, it always draws “a gasp or a laugh.” People think it’s preposterous, but there are reasons to consider the concept.

First, unhappy new hires may quit before an organization has recouped the cost of hiring. After all, the saying is that people don’t leave jobs or leave companies, they leave managers. “Selecting one’s manager provides for the greatest amount of ‘voice’ for the new hire,” says Meister. “It’s like a marriage. It has to be right for both people.”

Second, such an approach is perfectly designed for the way many young people operate today anyway. “So much in the workplace is moving toward ‘design-your-own’ and customization, which are certainly appealing to Millennials,” says Lindsey Pollak, author of the new book, Becoming The Boss. It’s hard to get more customized than choosing your manager.

Meister notes that new hires can already read up on specific managers on online forums. “Never before have young aspiring job candidates had as much information at their fingertips,” she says. “If they want it, they get it.”

Indeed, veteran job seekers already know that interviews are two-way processes. Yes, a company is choosing you, but you’re choosing who you’ll work with closely, too. “Selecting a manager is actually really smart, quite strategic, and will essentially determine a great deal around the rest of your career,” says LinkedIn career expert Nicole Williams. Making this part of on-ramping allows a company to formalize what, to a degree, already happens.

Of course, there are complications, too. First, to choose the right manager, “you have to know yourself,” says Williams. “A new employee may have no idea what kind of management style they’ll thrive under.” People may reflexively go for an easy-going boss, but perform better under a task master. We all like to think we work well independently, but the reality is quite different.