Peers Says Its New Focus Is Helping Sharing Economy Workers

Many companies in the “sharing economy” argue that they’re creating a new type of work that is better for workers, who can use platforms like Airbnb, Postmates, and TaskRabbit to choose when they want to work, what they want to do, and how much they want to be paid. But when I tried cobbling together an income using these platforms earlier this year, this theory didn’t really pan out .

The platforms on which I signed up to work were so competitive that I had trouble finding work. When I did, it required me to be available at specific hours with short notice. And though the pay for a particular job might have seemed decent on first glance, it often looked like almost nothing after factoring in the time it took to compete, arrange logistics, and travel for it. Meanwhile, these companies don’t provide benefits, job security, guaranteed work, materials that might be required for a job (a car, cleaning supplies, etc.) or, in most cases, any liability for what might happen to a worker while doing that job.

It seemed like a raw deal to me, and many others have agreed that the effect of the sharing economy on workers is not all rainbows and butterflies.

An organization called Peers, which has until now focused on a petition tool that encourages members to “step up and defend the sharing economy,” says it has now switched its focus to helping the workers of that economy.

Starting Wednesday its website will feature an “income discovery” tool to help workers discover platforms that match their assets, skills, and interests; a review tool with which workers can rate their experiences working for a sharing economy platform; a forum for exchanging advice; and a “support marketplace” where workers can find access to health insurance, tax, and other services.

The organization, which has more than 250,000 members and calls itself “the world’s largest independent sharing economy community,” is positioning the whole shebang as “a new direction: to support workers by making the sharing economy a better work opportunity.”

That’s not the entire story. Peers is a nonprofit organization that owns a benefit corporation, which is where its worker support tools operate. The support center is a database of services that workers can buy, some of them provided by more sharing economy companies: Insurance from the Freelancers’ Union and Zen99. Tax help from QuickBooks Self-Employed. Professional management of Airbnb listings by Guesty. Auto Repair by YourMechanic. Rental property home cleaning by Handy.