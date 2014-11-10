Google’s New Campaign To Battle Ebola Will Match Donations 2 to 1

Google has announced a public giving campaign to help fight Ebola. For every dollar donated, Google says it will donate twice that. The company is also picking up transaction fees, so 100% of donations will go to nonprofits.

Google cofounder and CEO Larry Page is committing $25 million to the cause, with $10 million from Google directly, and $15 million coming from Page’s family foundation. Nonprofit recipients of the $10 million will include InSTEDD, International Rescue Committee, Doctors Without Borders, NetHope, Partners In Health, Save the Children, and U.S. Fund for UNICEF.

Google is not the only tech company to support efforts to fight the deadly virus. Back in September, The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation donated $50 million in emergency funding. In October, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, donated $25 million to the Centers for Disease Control Foundation, and just last week Facebook launched a campaign to coax users into giving to the cause.