Lessons In Combining Art And Science (And Taking Amazing Photos) From Rockstar Astronaut Chris Hadfield

If there’s one thing that Chris Hadfield has proven it’s that science and creativity are not strange bedfellows–and they can make beautiful music together. The retired Canadian astronaut was a fighter pilot and flew three missions to space before rising to fame as the social-media-savvy Commander of the International Space Station last year. While Commanding the ISS, Hadfield was as likely to perform an experiment (often using water because who doesn’t love water in zero gravity?) as he was to pick up a guitar to inform and delight his terrestrial audience. In fact, the world went a bit nuts when Hadfield performed David Bowie’s “Space Oddity” (recently restored to YouTube) while in orbit and then shared the video of it on Twitter.

The fervent reaction was partly due to the awesome irony of a real-life astronaut taking the role of Ziggy Stardust–while in space. But people were also legitimately shocked that the guy could sing and perform–really well–as if it were unreasonable that someone so accomplished in the world of science would have the capacity to be artful. He was the rock star spaceman.

Chris Hadfield in the Cupola

To Hadfield, it was much ado about nothing. Rather it was merely an entertaining manifestation of the fact that art and science perpetually overlap. “It’s funny that we say arts and sciences as if they’re different things, that we say arts and leisure and science and technology as if the two have never met each other, but they don’t know that they’re separate. How could anything be more scientific and mathematical than music? Look at a musical score. Think of what harmony is or tempo and timing and volume and vibrato. All of that is scientific and mathematical, yet we do it almost exclusively for the beauty of it.”

Art and science, he says, are two parts of one whole. “If you really want to communicate with someone you don’t use science. Science is an organization of curiosity and ideas–and you have to talk about how you organize it, about the scientific method, you have to understand fundamentals because while it can be artistic, you can’t build a Blackberry device artistically–but art is a fundamental way to express the wonder of being human. If you really want to communicate with someone, it’s best not to show a graph, but to express something artistically.”

Hadfield, now retired, has added photography to his artistic repertoire and with a camera he’s expressed the unique experience of what Earth looks like from space. During his six months aboard the ISS he took a lot of photos–about 45,000 of them, despite the fact that, as Hadfield says, “NASA doesn’t give us one second to take pictures.” NASA, he says, just knows that “that if you’re a human being in a magnificent place, all they have to do is provide cameras and you’ll find time to take pictures.” He’s now released the best of them in You Are Here: Around the World in 92 Minutes, a photography book that includes 195 stunning glimpses of the planet below.

English Moors, Yorkshire

The book is equally beautiful, instructive, and whimsical. Organized by continent, some photos look like gorgeous tapestries, such as one of Oceania or agricultural swaths of England or Russia. Others are full of whimsy, like the many land formations that resemble animals, or the pages on which Hadfield draws parallels between the landscape and everyday objects, such as an egg, a mouth X-ray or punctuation marks. Many of the pages are simply stunning, featuring the bluest waters, the wispiest clouds and the vastest horizons, while others focus in on significant landmarks like the Eye of the Sahara or an erupting Mount Etna. Then there are the photos that show the human impact, from mesmerizing light grids of cities to the marks of oil production and deforestation.

The collection of images is, to Hadfield, a latter day version of the early prehistoric cave paintings he once visited in the South of France. After visiting them he was most struck by the detail; how smooth rock was chipped away so the ochre pigment would adhere. “The person who did it was an artist. I know nothing about their civilization. I don’t know how they lived, I don’t know if they had religion, I don’t know what they knew or how they talked but I immediately understood them as people and felt this enormous bridge because of someone with talent expressing their way of being human through art,” says Hadfield.