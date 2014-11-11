What You Should Write Instead Of Another Cover Letter

Conjuring up a fresh, eye-catching, perfectly phrased cover letter feels like an exercise in futility after your fourth–or fourteenth–application sent to the void. Mired in a job hunt, all you really want to say is, “Hire me, please!”

Stop throwing your time, energy, and insincerities into the job market black hole, and write a “pain letter” instead, says Liz Ryan, former Fortune 500 human resources senior vice president. Hit your target employer where it hurts–their biggest problem areas–and don’t wait around for an open position to do it.

Instead of leading with your strengths and asking them to find a spot for you, figure out what the company needs and tell them how you can help.

This approach requires more research than the traditional cover letter: Instead of leading with your strengths and asking the hiring manager to find a spot where you’d fit in, you’ll figure out what the company or department needs most and tell them how you can help.

For example, Ryan says: Large companies could likely use some help making personal connections with clients, a need only more humans can fill. Universities often need help with managing their finances, or keeping in touch with their alumni. Check out the organization’s “About” or “Newsroom” pages, to find out where they’ve grown recently, and where your skills might fit behind the headlines.

A pain letter has four parts: