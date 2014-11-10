Infographic: This Spoiler-Filled Timeline Explains Exactly What Happened In “Interstellar”

On Sunday night, Neil DeGrasse Tyson took to Twitter , as he is wont to do, and gave his thoughts on Christopher Nolan’s epic space adventure, Interstellar. Aside from congratulating the filmmakers on their verisimilitude, he also offered this observation: “In #Interstellar: On another planet, around another star, in another part of the galaxy, two guys get into a fist fight.” It’s true, the human element in the film is indeed very straightforward. Anyone who isn’t a world-famous astrophysicist, though, mary have gotten hung up on some of the other elements, such as wormholes and black holes. Thankfully, some genius made a spoiler-y infographic explaining everything that happens in the movie.





Hopefully, if you are reading these words right now, it’s because you saw Interstellar already, and wanted to confirm your theory as to what that weird plaid-colored space-dimension was near the end. If you’re here because you’re trying to determine whether to go see the movie at all, I’m afraid this infographic might suck all the air out of your moviegoing experience, like a cracked helmet in outer space. (Gross.) Bonus: Did you know that Steven Spielberg was originally attached to direct Interstellar? Here is a guide to all the script changes Christopher Nolan instituted after he took over the reins.

Is there anything you’re still unclear about? Ask the experts in the comments.

