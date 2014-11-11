Why Confidence Matters More Than Reputation For Businesses

The essential measure of business communications is the extent to which it affects stakeholder behaviors. After all, a company wants customers to purchase its products or services, investors to purchase and hold its stock, governmental leaders and influential members of the public to advocate for its policy positions, and, just as importantly, talented and hardworking employees to work for it.

The communications industry, namely PR and advertising, has long placed a premium on a company’s reputation and that of its products and services. Indeed, a good reputation has long constituted the universal standard by which a company should strive to measure, enhance, and protect.

The better a company’s reputation, conventional wisdom dictates, the more successful the company. Not so fast.

FTI Consulting recently conducted its 2014 Enterprise Value Study to understand which attributes best predict business stakeholder behaviors.

To do so, we surveyed an array of U.S.-based stakeholders–from employees and business-to-business customers with decision making authority to investors and the most influential swath of the general public–regarding their attitudes about specific companies and their likelihood to engage in specific behavior.

Confidence in a company, it turns out, is a significantly stronger predictor of stakeholder behavior than the strength of its reputation.

On average the study found that companies have a 30% better chance of achieving the desired behaviors if stakeholders are confident than if they say the company has a good reputation.