7 Tips For Job Seekers That Hiring Managers Secretly Want You To Know

As a job candidate, you’ve heard all the insider tips about how to impress hiring managers. Firm handshake? Check. Good eye contact? Check. Cut the “likes” and “ums” from your speech? Check.

Yet you might still be struggling to gain an edge in the job market and find the position that suits your needs. From responsibilities to salary, location, work environment, company culture, mission, and client base, there are a lot of elements to get right.

After interviewing some 5,000 candidates throughout my career, one of the biggest lessons I’ve learned is that hiring is a two-way street. Companies are making a decision just as much as candidates are. The more transparency and openness we have during the recruiting and hiring process, the greater chance both parties will find the right match.

With that in mind, here are seven under-the-radar tips to help candidates find the right job–and even, dare I say, enjoy the experience.

Hiring managers get a much more accurate picture of who you are by evaluating your online persona–including your social handles, work portfolio, published articles, etc.–which are typically more up-to-date and honest than resumes. Ensure all these digital handles are strong and reflect on you well.

They want to have a conversation with you to mutually decide if you should work together. Talk about each other’s goals, toss around ideas for growing the company, share your work philosophies, and see if you click.

Work history can provide helpful background, but the past is in the past. What’s at stake is the company’s future. What can you do today and tomorrow to advance organizational goals? Spend more time talking about the potential future work relationship rather than past positions.