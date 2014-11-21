What FEED Can Teach Companies About Making Meaningful Connections

Brands that use experiences to connect people to their purpose can create meaningful connections with their customers and make them a part of their brand.

FEED Projects has been on a mission since 2007 to create products that help feed the world. The sale of one FEED shopping bag, for example, feeds one child in school for a year. Social entrepreneur Lauren Bush Lauren built the company on the premise that the power of the individual can become part of the solution.

Through FEED Supper, a recent crowd-sourced initiative to bring awareness to World Food Day, FEED brought communities together to share a meal and raise money for people in need. Through this initiative they were able to harness the power of group giving to provide more than 1,898,000 meals and extend their impact around the globe.

This successful engagement of communities and influencers is something that companies and industry leaders can learn from.

FEED was able to collectively move the needle on hunger by creating an easy platform for people to participate and feel like part of the solution. By providing an active platform, the campaign was able to take people beyond the traditional fundraising activity and bring communities together to fight hunger.

Brands can do the same by finding unique ways to tie consumers to their purpose while giving them a memorable experience that they’ll want to share and be a part of.

Identify a need in the world and find a creative way to engage people through something they already do. FEED Supper was successful because people already gather with friends and family around the table to eat. Asking people to turn that common practice into something more meaningful clearly resonated.