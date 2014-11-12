The One Question To Ask To Become A World-Class Listener

David Steinberg, CEO of Zeta Interactive , still remembers the day he learned he talked too much. It was 1997, and he was on a trip to the Bay Area with John Sculley, the former Apple CEO and a mentor to Steinberg, in an effort to ink deals to sell wireless phones over the Internet. They met one morning with the CEO of a company called More.com.

“I dominated the meeting,” recalls Steinberg. But not in a bad way, he felt: “I had great points.” Steinberg walked out feeling good.

David A. Steinberg

But Sculley took him aside on the way out. “Listen, Dave,” Steinberg recalls him saying, “There’s an East Coast style of doing things, and a West Coast style. You want to evolve into a West Coast guy.” What he was saying, basically, Steinberg felt: “You really gotta shut up during meetings. You’ve got to let them tell you what they need versus you telling them what they want.”

In other words, Steinberg had to learn to become more of a listener, less of a talker.

It was hardly a skill that came overnight. Steinberg is a native New Yorker, a born talker. Over the following years, he still did more talking than he needed to, he reckons now. At his last company, he ran the weekly operations meeting, down to every detail–a job probably best left to the COO. A major turning point, though, came from an encounter with Steinberg’s child.

His daughter was five at the time. “She was telling me a story, and I was on my BlackBerry. She looked at me and said, ‘Daddy, are you listening to me?’ I was mortified. I was so embarrassed. I was like, ‘I’m not listening to my child!’” he recalls. “I immediately put the BlackBerry down and focused on her completely. And she blossomed like a flower when she was talking.”

Steinberg realized that if he was inadvertently ignoring his kids–with all the missed opportunities that implied–then he was probably doing the same with his colleagues. Gradually, he began to shift into more of a listener. Now, in his operations meetings for Zeta Interactive, he hardly says a word. He finds that keeping quiet allows him to draw connections that might otherwise remain obscure to him. “Someone will say something in the office in India that directly correlates to something in the office in London, and I’ll be on the only one who puts it together,” he says.”