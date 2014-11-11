How Twitter, Facebook, Google, And Other Silicon Valley Giants Can Fix Their Diversity Problem

Two percent. That’s the sad figure representing the number of black employees at Twitter. And Twitter is far from alone in Silicon Valley: Facebook, Google, and others are hovering right around that number, as well. But it doesn’t have to be this way. In this month’s profile of Tristan Walker, a former entrepreneur-in-residence at Andreessen Horowitz, and director of business development for Foursquare, Fast Company‘s J.J. McCorvey highlight’s Walker’s latest venture, CODE2040. This is a program that matches high-performing black and Latino undergraduate and graduate coders and software engineering students with Silicon Valley startups for summer internships. And it’s just one way that the 2 percent can grow.