10 Ways The World Will Get Worse In 2015

What’s in store for 2015? A whole lot of trouble, at least according to 1,500 experts from the World Economic Forum. The group’s outlook for next year contains mostly bad news for the planet (sorry). Here is a rundown:

“In developed and developing countries alike, the poorest half of the population often controls less than 10% of its wealth,” says the report. “This is a universal challenge that the whole world must address.” Inequality was rated the most significant issue in the year ahead, and not just for moral reasons: Unequal societies tend to be less successful over time.

Which region will be most affected by deepening income inequality

in the next 12-18 months? Click graphic to see enlargement of survey results.

Economic growth used to mean jobs. No longer. These days, output can grow overall, with no uptick in employment. The report says this could get worse: “The robotics and 3-D printing revolutions could accelerate this trend still further, as the comparatively low entry cost for these disruptive technologies makes them widely accessible to everyone, including developing economies.”

Eighty-six percent of leaders surveyed say there’s a crisis in leadership today. “We have a surge of incredibly smart, enabled people coming out of education, building great companies and showing us the radical pace of innovation,” the report says. “[But] when we look at our governments and international institutions, it is tempting to only see ritual, politics, and little progress.”

Some thought the end of the Cold War would mean the end of history. Not so fast. We still have ideological battles and countries are as competitive as ever. “The changing relationship between world powers has reduced the political energy available for tackling shared problems like climate change and global health,” the report says.

How has worldwide voter turnout changed over time? Click graphic to see enlargement of survey results.

Social media gives people a voice like never before, “yet there is a fundamental disconnect between citizens around the world and the elected officials that supposedly represent them.” This seems to be as true in the U.S. as anywhere.

How will urban air pollution change over time around the world? Click graphic to see enlargement of survey results

The rise of the emerging world has come at a huge environmental cost. China’s air pollution, for instance, led to 1.2 million premature deaths in 2010 (that is, people dying before life expectancy dates). “There needs to be a flow of funding to the developing world, providing the means to finance change, and we must cooperate to develop new low-carbon technologies,” the report says.