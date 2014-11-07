Forget That Other Amazon Echo Video. Watch This One Instead

Yesterday, Amazon pulled the curtains on the Echo, a smart electronic speaker that talks to you. Some speculated that a Siri-like user experience that catered to your every whim could create a game-changing piece of electronic furniture , while our expectations were somewhat more tempered .

In any case, if you watched yesterday’s dadsplain-y video, you should wipe it from your memory immediately and instead watch this one, which parodies what the tech was like before it was ready for prime time. (Warning: Strong language and kind of NSFW-ish.)

Here is what a “cannalope” is, by the way. Happy Friday.