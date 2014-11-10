A Serial Ad Kills: Behind The Strange Podcast Phenomenon Of Mailkimp

When the producer of This American Life approached MailChimp marketing director Mark DiCristina about a new show she was working on, he was excited about the opportunity. Here was a producer, Sarah Koenig, whose work he knew and respected, with a unique, intriguing storytelling concept called Serial and MailChimp wanted in.

“It was, ‘Hell yes,'” says DiCristina. “We just wanted to know what they needed from us to help make it awesome.”

But even DiCristina couldn’t have predicted that his brand’s quirky little ad, heard before every episode, would become a meme itself thanks to one small mispronunciation of the brand name. Enter the MailKimp.

MailChimp provided the copy, but Serial producers created the ad, getting a handful of people on the streets of New York to read the lines. “We thought it was great,” says DiCristina. “It was charming and I loved the variety of voices and accents, and the way it ended with someone who knew, used and loved MailChimp. It was sort of all the best things about the This American Life style of storytelling in little ad form.”

And then the Twitter chatter began.

“We started to notice people talking about the ad pretty early on, but it was just here and there,” says DiCristina. “Then as the podcast grew in popularity, it just took on a life of its own.”