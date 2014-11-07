Facebook Hands Over More Control Of The News Feed To Users

On Friday, the social network debuted revamped news feed settings that will make it easier for users to control which posts they see. When users access the new settings, they’re shown the people, pages, and groups that most frequently showed up in their feeds over the past week. Users will then have the option to unfollow anyone from that list, though they’ll also have the option to refollow them. Facebook’s help site has more details on how to manage the news feed.

Another feature rolling out in the coming weeks will ask users if they want to see fewer posts from a particular source when they hide a post. Facebook hopes this will provide a middle ground between tolerating prolific posters and unfollowing them entirely.

With these new settings, it appears Facebook is admitting that after years of attempting to clean up and streamline the news feed, it can’t predict which updates users want to see better than the users themselves. In a Q&A on Thursday, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the news feed should be the “perfect personalized newspaper for every person in the world.” Perhaps these changes will take us closer to that reality.