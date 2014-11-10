Capturing The Wit And Wisdom Of Stephen Hawking In “The Theory Of Everything”

James Marsh is best known for his award-winning documentaries– Man on Wire , the story of Philippe Petit’s daredevil tightrope walk between the Twin Towers; and Project Nim , about an academic experiment in which a chimp is raised by a family on the Upper West Side. They are films that rely on raw, factual footage and much painstaking labor both in terms of research and filming. As Marsh says, “With documentaries, there’s no real time frame. You feel like you’re never quite finished. As a director you still want to re-cut or re-shoot things. Project Nim took me nearly three years.”

Marsh’s latest project was a much more efficient affair, production-wise. The Theory of Everything, the story of the relationship between cosmologist and A Brief History of Time author Stephen Hawking and his wife Jane, is a dramatic feature that Marsh shot in about 10 months. It is a lush, poetic piece that allowed Marsh to play with cinematography and visual abstraction in a way that doesn’t apply to documentary filmmaking. Still, the research and prep that went into making the film–which stars Eddie Redmayne as Stephen Hawking and Felicity Jones as Jane–was in many ways no different than the process Marsh goes through with his docs. There were reams of archival photographs and family films that Marsh and Redmayne pored over in order to capture the emotional spirit and physical disability of Hawking, who was diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s disease while he was a budding intellectual at Cambridge.

“We were looking for clues,” Marsh says. “Clues about what people wear, what the house that Stephen and Jane lived in looked like. In Stephen’s case, looking for how Eddie could inhabit his disability across 20 years. That became his great burden–to understand that and internalize that.”

Marsh went on to map out for Co.Create just how he pieced together the puzzle of the Hawkings and their marriage, using the limited resources he had at his disposal. Although the film is based on Jane’s memoir, Travelling to Infinity: My Life with Stephen, Marsh only met with her a handful of times at her home in Cambridge. His interactions with Stephen were even more limited. And so he dove into everything else that was available–old photographs and documents; documentary films about Hawking; and Hawking’s seminal work, in order to solve his mystery.

(L to R) Harry Lloyd, Eddie Redmayne and Academy Award winning director James Marsh on the set of The Theory of Everything

“Obviously, Jane’s book was a great starting point to understanding the bigger point, and to see what you’re leaving out,” Marsh says. “Then I went to A Brief History of Time, which he wrote for us, for a general readership. If you apply yourself you really can absorb a lot of his ideas distilled in quite an accessible way.

“I also looked at Errol Morris’s documentary film, A Brief History of Time, which I found extraordinarily useful. Stephen’s in that film and you can see where his disability is at that point. When I saw that film, I was kind of relieved that he’d done the film, which some people accuse me of not doing, which is a film about science and Stephen’s biography. It’s a great film, a great documentary, but the film I’ve made is a very different proposition and should be approached that way. It’s not a biography of Stephen. It’s really trying to understand something equally kind of of difficult and ineffable which is how people relate to each other given the kind of obstacles and reversals of fortunes you find in marriage. And that had its own equally interesting mystery.”





The collection of archival photographs of the Hawkings was perhaps Marsh’s greatest gift when it came to recreating the icon on film, particularly the photographs of the scholar as a young student.