New Initiative Aims To Help Novice Coders Find Jobs

Codeacademy , a startup that teaches people how to code, is teaming up with similar organizations to create a coalition of computer programming education providers to help prospective programmers land jobs after completing their training.

This coalition, called ReskillUSA, aims to help the underemployed and unemployed by connecting nontraditional students with educators and employers. Other educational partners include Flatiron School, Dev Bootcamp, Sabio.la, Grand Circus, Wyncode, and Thinkful.

Demand for computer programmers in today’s workforce is common knowledge. But simply learning how to code doesn’t mean a job is there for the taking, especially if a potential employee does not hold a bachelor’s degree or has a degree in an unrelated field. On its website, ReskillUSA said it is “dedicated to taking students from zero to employed.” Key to its success is finding partner companies that are willing to hire students with nontraditional backgrounds.

ReskillUSA is still in its early stages and looking for employers to partner with for this new venture. “As education providers, we hope that forward-looking employers will join us in connecting new educational opportunities with the jobs of today and tomorrow,” Codeacademy cofounder Zach Sims said in a post on Medium.