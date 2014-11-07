Apple Stops Selling Fitbits In Stores And Online

If you’ve been meaning to purchase a Fitbit activity tracker, you’ll have to look somewhere other than Apple. The company has dropped all Fitbit products from its online and retail stores following a rumor last month that it would do just that.

Apple’s decision to drop Fitbit mirrors a similar move earlier this year, when Apple stopped selling Bose products after purchasing Beats Electronics. In September, Apple announced its own smartwatch, Apple Watch, which has fitness and health tracking features and is very likely to work with the iOS 8 HealthKit tool that lets apps share information with the Health app. Fitbit has stated that it has no plans to integrate with Apple’s HealthKit tool and is instead working on other projects for its users.

Fitbit instead is launching an Apple Watch competitor called the Surge, which is touch-controlled and GPS-enabled.

Curiously, Apple is still selling other fitness trackers, albeit ones that support its own HealthKit tool and the Health app.

The Apple Watch is expected to be available sometime in “early 2015.” Fitbit products remain available elsewhere.