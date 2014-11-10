Yves Béhar Gives Genome Testing A Makeover

It looks sort of like a Jawbone speaker mated with a 1985 Macintosh. But it’s not a consumer tech product. It’s the genome-testing device Juno, developed by the biotech company Fluidigm, designed by Yves Béhar’s Fuseproject.

The world of science and innovation deserves the same kind of design as a consumer product.

With a button press, Juno ejects a tray, accepts an organic sample, and over the course of a few hours, uses a mix of chemicals and heat to perform a DNA fingerprinting test on the sample. Designed for professional laboratories, it can identify if a patient is positive for a certain genetic disease, or if a seed could handle rainfall in a dry climate. The process used to require a lab technician to manipulate several machines, each step wrought with potential human error. Instead, you might call Juno the Keurig of genetic testing, scanning samples with a button press.

Fluidigm’s DNA testing equipment prior to Juno.

“I think the world of science and innovation deserves the same kind of design, attention, branding and experience as consumer products,” Béhar tells Co.Design, “with an easier, faster, more friendly, and even fun experience.”

Juno arrives at a time of unprecedented growth in the genetics industry. In 2009, market research analysts put the size of the global market for genetics testing at $730 million and predicted an annual growth rate of 20%. Meanwhile, the cost of genetic testing has plummeted. Half a decade ago, having your personal DNA mapped cost $100,000. Last year, it was a $10,000 luxury. This year, it will drop closer to $1,000. And your corner drug store has multiple home test kits for getting a peek inside smaller snippets of your DNA. Genetics is a maturing, competitive market. Hiring Fuseproject, which has done sleek design work for Jawbone, Sodastream, and more, is a way for Fluidigm to establish a competitive edge.

Juno builds several machines into one.

Even if you don’t understand the complex steps in sequencing DNA, it’s easy to see what Juno is doing right. Its predecessors required esoteric keyboard commands to operate. Instead, Juno has a touchscreen user interface that’s, very unscientifically, branded with humorous language at times. It’s an experience built for regular humans rather than lab technicians (as if technicians are less human than the rest of us!).