Are You Making These Networking Mistakes On Twitter?

I love Twitter. It’s probably my favorite social media platform. Everyone has their go-to, although sometimes I’m led astray by FB or Instagram, I always head back to Twitter. It’s like a warm welcome home, and I’ve met some of the nicest, most influential people on Twitter the past few years. But not everyone recognizes the responsibility of speaking your truth on Twitter. If you want to alienate yourself, that’s great. Just try not to ruin your own brand, start an alias account for those snarky restaurant reviews.

For professional networking sake, take my advice and avoid being that person by following the “How Not to Network on Twitter” rules below.

But first a story demonstrating the power of Twitter.

I started out by creating the @Parsons_Fashion twitter handle back in 2009. I tested my chops on that account for five years and opened up @ProfGretchen halfway in the middle of this, recognizing I had a hang of it, and wanted to build my own personal network, too. I now run a global online learning hub for fashion entrepreneurs called @PatterntoPlan and enjoy building a following and connecting with people all over the world on Twitter.

Still not sure? Here are five ways to ensure you’re making a huge mistake, and what to do to get yourself aligned for success on Twitter.

A surefire way to alienate yourself on Twitter:

You’re global, and anyone, anyone, can find and listen to you. They don’t have to be following you to read your tweets. I can find you based on if you write to someone I’m following and they reply to you, it shows up in my feed as a thread. I can find you by searching a topic you hashtagged. I can find you by typing in your name, although you use @Snugglebottom as your handle, your first name is going to come up. And you’ll probably want to address that handle, it’s a bit personal when you’re trying to connect with the pros.