Jerry Seinfeld Says He May Be On The Autism Spectrum

In an interview with NBC News’s Brian Williams to promote the upcoming season of his web series Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, Jerry Seinfeld told Williams that he believes he shares many traits with those who have autism spectrum disorder.

“I think I’m on the spectrum…Basic social engagement is really a struggle. I’m very literal. People talk to me and they use expressions and sometimes I don’t know what they’re saying.”

He continues by saying that he only truly feels comfortable around other comedians and “every other social interaction I have is somewhat of a management.”

Watch the full interview below, and let us know what you think in the comments.