Marvel Subpoenas Google To Find “Avengers 2” Leaker

According to California federal court documents, Marvel is dealing with a leak . The comic book publisher turned movie studio is citing the Digital Millennium Copyright Act in an attempt to subpoena Google for the IP address of a user going by the name “John Gazelle” after a clip from Avengers: Age of Ultron, the anticipated second installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe series, was posted on Google Drive on October 22. A lawyer from Marvel’s parent company Disney also sent a takedown notice to Google.

The court documents do not detail exactly what is on the pirated file, but it is alleged to be a clip of a scene featuring Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man and Chris Evans as Captain America. Marvel was also forced into action last month when a low-res version of the trailer for the new Avengers film was leaked. Instead of premiering the trailer during an episode of its TV property Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., the studio rolled with the punches and released the official trailer five days earlier than planned, and used the opportunity for a public relations victory with a clever tweet.

Marvel has much riding on the success of the next Avengers movie. The previous entry in the series grossed over $1.5 billion dollars and, along with the success of other Marvel films released since, the studio is undoubtedly expecting to better those numbers.

In August 2014, Lionsgate was able to get restraining orders against torrent sites that were hosting Expendables 3 prior to that film’s release (and eventually box-office disappointment).

