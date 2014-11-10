MapQuest Wants To Help Stranded Drivers With On-Demand Towing Service

It’s not uncommon for MapQuest to receive calls from drivers whose cars are broken down on the side of the road.

“You’d be surprised some of the things we get from our users,” Brian McMahon, MapQuest’s general manager, tells Fast Company. “We get calls into our call centers, emails from people who are stranded and need help.”

While most people would chalk this up to a tech-inept crowd not understanding the limitations of mapping software, the AOL-owned subsidiary–once the go-to destination for customized maps with turn-by-turn directions–decided to look into the problem.

Though it trails Google’s and Apple’s mapping apps, MapQuest is still chugging along, counting 44.4 million users across all platforms. To prove it’s relevant in the mobile world, the company released an iOS 7-friendly app last fall that was rebuilt from the ground up with a few value-added features, such as the ability to find nearby hotels or gas stations; more recent integrations include Yelp and OpenTable. Since its release, MapQuest reported a 23% increase in users and 39% jump in time spent on its app.

Continuing on that trend, MapQuest on Monday began rolling out integration with Urgent.ly, an Aol-incubated startup that provides on-demand roadside assistance, into its mobile app. Capitalizing on the $6 billion towing industry, Urgent.ly differentiates its service from AAA and other auto club memberships by dispatching quicker service with a la carte pricing.

“We’re delivering our service on average in under 30 minutes,” said Urgent.ly CEO Chris Spanos. “The quickest service we did on record was 8 minutes and 43 seconds.”

Urgent.ly began testing its app in April with thousands of users in Washington, D.C., but this partnership with MapQuest will catapult the startup to the national market, exposing it to an audience orders of magnitude larger. As part of the terms of the deal, MapQuest and Urgent.ly will share revenue from the roadside assistance service, though the companies declined to disclose specific details.