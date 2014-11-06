With Android Lollipop, Mobile Multitasking Takes A Great Leap Forward

If you’ve ever tried to sit down for some serious emailing on a phone or tablet, you know it can get ugly in a hurry–and not just because of the on-screen keyboard.

What happens if you need to reference another message? You need to save your message as a draft and return to your inbox to find what you need. Then, you must go back to your list of drafts to re-open your unfinished email. Should you need to go back to that reference message or dig up a different one, you’ve got to start the whole process over again.

With Android 5.0 Lollipop, Google has come up with a solution–not only for email, but for any mobile app where you might juggle multiple tasks. It’s called “concurrent activities,” and it’s sort of a mobile spin on how desktop software allows for multiple windows of the same program. When you look at your recent apps in Lollipop’s newly renovated task switcher, you may see more than one card from any given app. These can include separate cards for your inbox and compose windows in Gmail, or multiple documents in Google Docs.

Strangely, there hasn’t been much discussion of concurrent activities outside of Google’s own documentation and the occasional passing remark on tech blogs. But in terms of setting up a mobile operating system for serious productivity, this is the biggest step anyone’s taken in years.]

The word “multitasking” can mean a lot of things, but let’s define it broadly as moving more efficiently between tasks on a computer. This is easy enough on desktop machines, which can lean on keyboard shortcuts, trackpad gestures, and screens large enough for taskbars and windowing. But none of those ideas translate well to phones and tablets, so software companies have been on a Holy Grail-like hunt for decent mobile multitasking since the launch of the original iPhone.

Cards, without any concurrent activities

The obvious path is to take the side-by-side window concept of desktop computers and adapt it to phones and tablets. That’s exactly what Microsoft has tried to do with Windows 8, and what Samsung has attempted with its Android devices. In both cases, you can drag a second (or third, or fourth) app onto the screen, splitting it up into two smaller windows for each app.

While split-screen multitasking is useful in some cases, it also causes its own problems, says Raluca Budiu, a senior researcher for Nielsen Norman Group. Split-screen “makes an already small screen even smaller” and gives users even less space to work.