Can You Put An Urban Farm There? This App Will Tell You

Urban farms are a great idea, in theory. People in cities need food, and shipping food over short distances (or not at all) saves fossil fuels. One problem? Urban farming, at least on the commercial level, isn’t always legal.

Urb.ag, a web app from Fathom Information Design, reveals where you could actually start an urban farm in Boston, where new legislation has made commercial urban farming possible. Based on the type of farming you want to do, the zoning of the site, and more, the app walks you through the process of submitting applications, obtaining permits, and even attending public hearings if necessary, with all the information tailored to the exact code that applies to the would-be farm’s address.





The term “urban farming” can mean any number of things, from keeping bees to growing vegetables in a rooftop greenhouse or in a vacant lot. And the rules differ depending on where you’re looking to start your farming operation. But depending on zoning and legislative restrictions where you live, certain farming activities (or any farming at all) might not be allowed.

The project, funded by the Knight Foundation’s Knight Prototype Fund, was inspired by a tweet Fathom designer Terrence Fradet* spotted from Boston’s mayor about what was then draft legislation that would make urban farming legal in Boston. That legislation, called Article 89, was passed in December 2013, opening up much of the city to commercial farmers.





When you punch your Boston address into the app, a few different options come up. Do you want to farm on the roof or on the ground? What size of structure might you be building, if you’re using one at all? Are you looking to plant crops in soil, or will it be a hydroponic operation? Do you just want to compost? Based on your answers, Urb.ag will reveal your next step. If you need to submit an application to the Boston Landmarks Commission because your farm is located in a Historic District, it tells you–and it includes links to all relevant applications and permits online.

Fathom built the web app over the course of six months, and launched it this past summer. It’s a prototype, and it’s really only useful on a mobile device. (Looking at it on a desktop is a lot like holding your phone against your computer screen, and about as user-friendly.)