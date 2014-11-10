How To Create A Workspace Employees Love

There’s no more critical asset to an organization than its people.

The collective talents, efforts, and ambition of a company’s employees define its ability to achieve business goals. More and more, leadership is taking an active role in leveraging workplaces to impact recruitment and retention by creating offices that address employee needs and satisfaction while making it as easy as possible for people to do their jobs.

At the forefront of this charge are workplace pilots–rapid prototypes allowing employees to experience possible future workplace settings and share qualitative and quantitative feedback to inform future decision-making.

Companies that invest in workplace pilots decrease the risk of creating spaces that fail to align company culture, business goals, work styles, and the work environment. Instead, they best position themselves to create rewarding environments that empower people and business.

One current example of workplace piloting is Zurich Insurance Group’s extensive efforts in advance of its new 750,000-square-foot North American headquarters set to open in Fall 2016 in Chicago. Determined to engage its people in the creation of the new workplace that will drive success for decades to come, Zurich has built an extensive program with multiple prototypes that more than 150 employees will test over the next three months.

Here are three key pieces companies need to get right in order to structure a successful workplace pilot program.

In order for a workplace pilot program to be successful, company leadership must have a strong understanding of their organization and the type of work its people do.