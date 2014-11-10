How Google Harnesses The Entire Company To Stay Innovative

Making headlines the other week, Google CEO Larry Page anointed Sundar Pichai as czar of Google’s vast product realm. The move frees up Page to focus on Google’s innovation engine, including energy, Nest, Calico, and Google X.

Page faces a daunting leadership dilemma: how to avoid becoming less innovative as the company grows. He has consistently expressed this concern in mantras such as “more wood behind fewer arrows” and “10x it.”

Yet Page knows that faltering innovation cannot be stymied by catchphrases or moving boxes on the org chart. The essential ingredient is to develop the adaptive capacity of the entire company–something Google has done better than almost any company in the world. In fact, former Google executives are reportedly spreading Page’s style of adaptive leadership across Silicon Valley.

At its core, adaptive leadership is about mobilizing people to tackle challenges for which there are no known or easy answers. It’s a tool to lead consequential change in the midst of rapidly shifting markets and sociopolitical forces.

CEOs like Page stay innovative in the face of the predictability their own success has sown by developing an adaptive capacity in five areas: purpose, strategy, structure, culture, and talent.

People tend to lose connection to their job’s meaning in the race to respond to fast-moving market pressures. Reconnecting to purpose is highly adaptive work and, at its extreme, involves helping people refashion new professional identities.

Google experienced this challenge early on moving from search to ad sales. By helping engineer purists see value and meaning in becoming sales focused, Google developed more receptivity to innovation in energy, health, and other non-tech categories.