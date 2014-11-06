CBS Launches Streaming News Network

CBS News is now streaming its own digital news network featuring live, anchored coverage throughout weekdays. An ad-supported network, CBSN is available on several platforms, including CBSNews.com, its mobile website and app, and Internet-connected TVs such as Amazon Fire TV and Roku TV.

Initial plans are to have 15-hour coverage, beginning at 9 a.m. ET and ending at midnight. Users can watch a live feed or catch up with earlier segments through a navigable sidebar. The channel will simulcast CBS News’s own breaking reports and provide additional news from varied CBS resources like affiliate stations, CBSSports.com, and Entertainment Tonight.

But that’s not all: According to Variety, “CBS News correspondents Jeff Glor and Elaine Quijano are expected to figure prominently in the new video-streaming effort, though a wide variety of correspondents from CBS News are likely to take part.” CBS has confirmed three additional correspondents who will appear on CBSN: network stalwart Michelle Miller as well as relative newcomers Don Dahler and Vladimir Duthiers.