The Secrets To Hiring The Best People Hidden In Sports Analytics

Business leaders might do well to move beyond sports metaphors–hitting home runs and making slam dunks–and adopt the sophisticated analytical practices that many pro teams now use to assess and improve group and individual performance.

Doing so could mean measuring how well a company or sales team performs with a certain employee on board, for instance, rather than simply looking at that worker’s individual contributions on their own, suggests Thomas H. Davenport, a research fellow at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Center for Digital Business, in an MIT Sloan Management Review article published in June 2014.

In sports, a “plus-minus analysis” assesses how well a team performs when a certain player is in the game, rather than just looking at the athlete’s individual statistics. Players are assigned plus or minus points based on the team’s performance when they’re competing either on the basketball court or on the ice rink.

“So, even if a particular player doesn’t generate impressive individual statistics, he may still be invaluable in a game if the team tends to perform much better when he’s playing,” Davenport writes. “And it’s also possible to assess a team’s performance with and without combinations of players. Shane Battier, who now plays for the Miami Heat, is a notable plus-minus hero. His team simply plays better when he’s on the court.”

Companies could identify the Shane Battiers on their sales teams or in other groups by assessing performance with and without particular individuals, adds Davenport, an IT and management professor at Babson College and senior adviser to Deloitte Analytics.

“In most businesses, analytics have typically focused on operational or marketing issues, and not on the human dimension of performance,” he says. “Even when companies do employ human resource analytics, their approaches are not as sophisticated as those of sports teams, and thus far they have been applied only to individuals. But assessing employees by investigating group performance with or without a particular person’s presence could be a valuable technique.”

Sports teams analyze people and data in other ways that could be helpful for business, he says, noting that multiple levels of team leadership are involved in key decisions such as recruitment, player compensation, and athletic and business performance. He cites the Dallas Mavericks, whose owner and head coach use analytics and whose team analyst, Roland Beech, sits on the bench during basketball games.