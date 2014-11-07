These Jeans Come In 400 Sizes

Buying a pair of jeans as a woman can be maddening. Don’t believe me? Look at this sizing chart . If I were to try to buy my quite normally shaped wife a pair of jeans using this chart, I’d have to decide whether to go with the size of her waist (which would make her one of the smallest sizes on the chart) or her hips (which would make her one of the largest). And my wife is no freakish outlier . The truth is that many women have never worn a pair of jeans that fits them correctly.

The current sizing system is stupid.

Enter Crystal Beasley. A former web designer for Mozilla, Beasley thinks that she can fix the broken women’s sizing system. Her solution is Qcut, an Oregon-based company founded by Beasley that aims to be the Warby Parker of denim, shipping made-to-order blue jeans straight to your door that will fit perfectly every time. All for less than a pair of designer jeans you’d buy in a shop, and that probably wouldn’t fit you right anyway.





“The current sizing system is stupid,” Beasley tells me. “Fashion is all about self-expression, and art, and subculture, and the way you want to present yourself to the world. Those are amazing things, and yet we spend so much of our energy trying things on, because we can’t trust what it says on the back of a tag.” But why?

As anyone who has ever discovered that they are a size 6 at the Gap and a size 8 at Banana Republic knows, there is no universal sizing system. According to Beasley, clothes are actually sized by the company’s demographic. Using the proportions of their average customer as a baseline, a brand will then determine the sizes of their entire clothing line. This makes it easier to estimate how much it will cost to manufacture clothing, and predict how much of each size to make.

But this “average” customer around which all of a brand’s clothing is being sized doesn’t actually exist. He or she is a mathematical mannequin constructed by blurring together the body types of countless real customers. (For women, the problem is even worse, because while men’s fashion tends to be baggier and more forgiving, women’s clothes are generally designed to be tight, especially jeans.)





This is why a pair of size 6 jeans that fits in one store won’t fit you in another. So why don’t clothing brands just offer a greater variety of sizes? Because that would hike up costs. According to Beasley, it would take around 400 different jean sizes to fit 99% of women. “Even if it made sense for them to do so, brick-and-mortar stores just don’t have the room to stock that number of sizes,” Beasley says. And if they did, mass-manufacturing such a diverse palette of jean sizes would be a nightmare.