Annoying Social Media Habits, Brain Science, And Surprising Productivity Advice: This Week’s Most Popular Stories In Leadership

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

This week, we discovered the fluke events that changed the startup game, discovered why we can never remember anything, and deleted our worst social media habits.

Here are the stories you loved in Leadership, for the week of November 3.


1. How Exercise Changes Your Brain To Be Better At Basically Everything

A good workout does more than boost your self-confidence–it affects the way your brain works physically. Slowing aging, increasing cognitive ability, and avoiding depression sound like good reasons to get off the couch and get on a treadmill today.


2. 10 Habits That Make Everyone Hate You On Social Media

Rule #1: Have a conversation. The rest should follow, but we’ll lay out the laws for you anyway: Please stop vaguebooking, sharing chain letters, and spamming everyone with self-promotion. And definitely leave the details from last night to text messages.


3. The Random Events That Sparked 8 Of The World’s Biggest Startups

Big ideas start as small problems. An overdue movie rental, a bout of the flu, an unbalanced checkbook–these minor annoyances inspired ah-ha moments that led to Netflix, Yelp, and Mint.com. Check out the full list.


4. 8 Of Your Bad Habits That Are Actually Good For Your Health And Productivity

You overslept, your workspace is a mess, you’ve spent the last hour caught in a YouTube timesuck; don’t beat yourself up too much. These bad habits seem like signs of job disengagement, but in small doses, are good for you.


5. Inside What Your Brain Requires To Process New Information

New research suggests that while learning is best done with others, we also need alone time to absorb information. Read on to find out how to hinge new information on old memories, build on what you already know, and more.

