What #AlexFromTarget Can Teach Everyone About The Internet

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

This week’s #AlexFromTarget saga was confusing and weird: Did one random, good-looking teenager rise to fame because Twitter is full of fawning teenage girls, or because Twitter is full of easily manipulated people? Doesn’t matter, says Fast Company senior editor Jason Feifer. The most important takeaway is this: Nobody–and that includes you, brands–should think it’s clever to fool the internet.

