Today in Tabs Episode VII: The Tab Awakens

Some days I sit down to write and it feels like nothing particularly terrible has happened online in the last 24 hours, which is great of course, but I also can’t help finding it professionally troubling. I may just not have been paying attention? I did watch this excellent mystery documentary set in the Galapagos and go to sleep early last night. But then I remember that some guy in Washington killed a woman and posted pictures of it on 4chan , and I wish it was 30 seconds ago when nothing much had happened.

I had my doubts but this new #StarWars looks promising! pic.twitter.com/eU8gGkPbB0 — how now (@brownpau) November 6, 2014

Who hated The Giving Tree? Everyone right? I distinctly remember that book being my first childhood experience of total despair, so thanks Shel. Beyoncé is just stunned that Taylor Swift sold 1.287 million albums in her first week. I had a bet with Vox’s Kelsey McKinney about whether Taylor would outsell Beyoncé or not, and I was team Beyoncé so I lost that bet real bad. Never go up against a Millennial when pop music is on the line.

Also Today in Millennials: Thought Catalog strikes back at notorious hater Tim Herrera and his so-called “Washington Post“, and some Thoughts have definitely been Cataloged. “It’s almost as if Woodward and Bernstein thought it would be hilarious to interject potty humor into the greatest American political crisis of all time, like two children in the bathroom at the White House, playing with doodoo in the toilet and smearing it all over the wall – writing stuff like “I love poop,” and “I love to eat diapers.” Then they kiss the poop and say the poop is good when actually poop is bad.” This is one of the more comprehensible passages.

is milk liquid teeth — BRITISH MILK COUNCIL (@BuyBritishMilk) November 3, 2014

“How to Live Safely in a Science Fictional Universe” author Charles Yu reviewed the Irvine, CA Buffalo Wild Wings for The Morning News. “I’m not sure what I was expecting, but the restaurant simultaneously managed to exceed, disappoint, and exactly meet these expectations.” Last time I was in New York I went to the Manhattan Denny’s, and if I were a better writer I would have described the experience exactly that way.

Amazon just announced a standalone Siri-thing, and I can’t wait to not ever get one! In other self-surveillance news: Matt Haughey accidentally put his nudes in the cloud with a Dropcam. The Internet of Things That Are Always Watching You. Always Watching. Speaking of watching, Women, Action, and the Media is working with Twitter to test a new high-priority harassment reporting tool. It is literally impossible for this to function worse than Twitter’s existing harassment reporting system, so please try it.

A Discovery show called Eaten Alive plans to have someone swallowed whole by a giant snake, but NPR says “my anaconda don’t.” Star Wars Episode VII has a title. MST3K’s Turkey Day marathon will be streaming live online to help you survive Thanksgiving. In Vanity Fair, Kurt Eichenwald asks “Are conservatives ever right?” No. The answer is no. In case you weren’t sure. That’s a big nope. N. O.

BABE, FOUND A ULUWVFKWU FOR SALE

– with the radio data system?

YEAH

– whats the procephalic, i’ll call pic.twitter.com/5NedDpxKbF — TakingTheCountryBack (@TurdGuy) November 6, 2014

Wow! Tabs is just not very good today. Bijan, why don’t you write something that will make everyone forget what garb work I’m doing here?