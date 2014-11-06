What Vimeo’s First Step Into Original Content Looks Like

After its first season debuted on Vimeo, the web series High Maintenance earned what seems like the goal of every web creator: Established media offered a warm, moneyed embrace. There were reportedly discussions with FX, Comedy Central, and others with deep pockets.

But instead, the creators decided to become part of an even grander experiment in web content: They became the first original content to be funded by Vimeo. Season Two, which will be six episodes long, debuts November 11.

For its Wednesday night premiere party, the creators didn’t rent some hip Manhattan hotel, as have some networks do. It was in a warehouse space deep in the industrial Brooklyn neighborhood of Red Hook–so deep that organizers operated a shuttle to bring people there. But inside, it was easy to feel optimistic about life without cable TV. There was, of course, a little red carpet.





And there were hundreds of people. And alcohol sponsors. And catering, gift bags containing maple bacon-flavored lollipops and Bloody Mary-flavored chips, and, finally, a gigantic screening hall to watch the first three episodes.

“Oooooh,” said Ben Sinclair when he and his co-creator wife, Katja Blichfeld, stepped up to the stage.

“This is surreal for us,” said Blichfeld, a casting director by trade.





A quick summary, if you’ve missed the series: Each episode is about six minutes, and drops in on the life of a different character in New York City. At some point, each one calls up Sinclair’s character, an unnamed pot dealer in New York City. Biking around the city, he provides the show’s continuity, but is rarely central to any episode. The stories are really about the ordinary lives of his clients–sometimes lonely, sometimes funny, always entertaining.