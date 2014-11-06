Facebook Looks To Users To Help Fight Ebola

Facebook wants you to help in the fight against Ebola–and then share your generosity on the social network, if you so desire.

Starting this week, Facebook users will see a message at the top of their News Feed asking them to donate to nonprofits working on the front lines in West Africa, such as the International Medical Corps, Red Cross, and Save the Children.

In addition to the callout for donations, Facebook has partnered with UNICEF to further educate people in high-risk areas. Users will see News Feed posts about prevention, symptoms, treatments, and affected regions in their native language.

The Facebook team is also lending a hand to health workers on the ground by setting up crucial communication technology. It is donating 100 mobile satellite communication terminals, which will provide voice and data services in remote areas of Guinea, Liberia, and Sierra Leone.

Just last month, CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, donated $25 million to the Centers for Disease Control Foundation to do their part in halting the spread of Ebola.