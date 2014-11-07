You Can Always Find The End Of This Ingeniously Designed Tape Roll

We’ve all been there, clawing frantically and futilely: We can’t find the end of the stupid tape–that elusive chameleon that blends so seamlessly into the rest of the roll.

But we have excellent news. It’s a new day with The End Is In Sight electrical tape, which solves the age-old “where’s the end of the tape” problem via a stupid-simple solution: Designers have printed a spiraling line across the entire length of the tape, so that you can always see where the tape breaks.





American Science Surplus will sell you three 66-foot rolls for $3.75. Take note, 3M. This is what you’ve driven us to: wrapping our Christmas gifts in coal-colored electrical tape.

Buy it here.

[h/t Core77]