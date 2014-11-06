Apple Shows Off A Flatter Mac Store

The world is flat–at least when it comes to design these days , thanks to Apple. Extending the anti- skeuomorphic aesthetic it introduced in iOS 7, Apple has refreshed the Mac App Store for users running OS X Yosemite.





AppleInsider reports that Apple rolled out the design, which removes shading and lighting effects, late on Wednesday. The new Mac App Store removes gray lines, shaded boxes, and its textured granite background. The display of images has also been altered, integrated into an app’s release notes.

The refresh is rolling out to users in stages.