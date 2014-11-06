Zynga Founder Mark Pincus Launches A Startup Factory

Former Zynga CEO Mark Pincus has joined the long list of Silicon Valley entrepreneurs who leave the companies that made them famous to work on personal projects under their own umbrella. Dubbed “Superlabs,” Pincus’s new outfit, a San Francisco-based quasi-incubator, is working on a slew of concepts that Pincus has been thinking about since leaving behind his top role at Zynga in the summer of 2013.