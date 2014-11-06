Zynga Founder Mark Pincus Launches A Startup Factory

Former Zynga CEO Mark Pincus has joined the long list of Silicon Valley entrepreneurs who leave the companies that made them famous to work on personal projects under their own umbrella. Dubbed “Superlabs,” Pincus’s new outfit, a San Francisco-based quasi-incubator, is working on a slew of concepts that Pincus has been thinking about since leaving behind his top role at Zynga in the summer of 2013.
Pincus tells Re/code that he has hired teams to work on two startup ideas—he’s not saying what they do just yet—and that while he is footing the bill currently, he will be seeking venture capital soon. Just what Superlabs delivers and when, only Pincus knows.
