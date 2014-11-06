Swipe Right For Sex Trafficking Awareness In This Tinder Campaign

It’s fair to say that, as a dating app, Tinder has caught fire over the last few years. But as with many social apps, it’s taken some time for marketers to find creative ways to use the platform. Many of the best brand-related Tinder efforts have been tied to cause marketing and this latest campaign is no exception.





But a new PSA campaign by agency Eighty Twenty for the Immigrant Council of Ireland is using Tinder to show the ugliness of sex trafficking. The agency created a collection of profiles of women that, when swiped right, the attractive pics become increasingly less glamorous, until finally you’re given an educational fact about the issue and a link to petition the government and demand laws that will help end human trafficking.

In a blog post about the campaign, agency marketing and data director Cathal Gillen wrote, “this is the first use of Tinder in Ireland for a campaign of this nature and one of the first globally. Tinder has become an extremely popular app in Ireland, and it provides us with a unique, innovative and stand out way of communicating to men the issues faced by women involved in sex trafficking.”