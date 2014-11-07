Why Falling Down Stairs In Your Underwear Is Solid Prep For Being A Female Director

Before she directed the cult favorites Punisher: War Zone (considered by fans to be the best take on Marvel’s vigilante badass) and Green Street Hooligans (a violent soccer-themed drama starring Elijah Wood and a pre-fame Charlie Hunnam), German-born Alexander–a champion martial artist who was encouraged to go into show business by none other than Chuck Norris–found herself onstage at Radio City Music Hall playing Princess Katana in a stage adaptation of Mortal Kombat.

Lexi Alexander Photo by John M. Heller, Getty Images

“That was my first job,” says Alexander. “It was a non-union show, and we were treated like shit. There was one fighter I had a scene with someone who wasn’t a well-trained martial artist. He was more of a dancer. He had to do an axe kick that was supposed to go over my head. Instead, it landed right on the top of my head. I heard my jaw crack and I lost my front teeth. But Radio City was filled with little kids and there was no understudy. So I remember trying to keep my teeth and blood in my mouth. I had to crawl through this tunnel under the stage to do a wardrobe change spitting out teeth and blood. Then they fired me, and never paid for my dental work. That was the beginning of it all.”

Alexander’s career has been defined by doing things the hard way. Not only is she a female director known for violent, edgy, for-lack-of-a-better-word “bro” movies, she’s recently become a vocal advocate for movie piracy. She describes a Robin Hood-esque fight against Hollywood corruption, driven as much by race and gender inequality as anything..

“I really started gradually,” says Alexander of her stance on piracy. “I wrote a [blog post] a few months back and I was fairly uneducated about it. It’s still a difficult subject because I’m not saying everybody should watch films for free, because films are an expensive art. But the issue is that there are bigger crooks on the other side. Why isn’t a rich organization like the MPAA funding any sort of diversity or gender-equality program? They’re going into other countries and collecting 92.5% of the creative money, then going and arresting these kids. I was outraged by that. That was the biggest injustice I’d ever heard about.” Alexander recently posted a photo of herself holding a “Free Peter Sunde” sign in support of the co-founder of torrent site Pirate Bay. Just this week, Pirate Bay co-founder Fredrick Neij was also arrested in Thailand. They join a U.K. couple recently arrested for pirating music, as well as a massive raid just conducted in Alexander’s home country.

Alexander is in support of Pirate Bay because she feels they are an example of piracy with a more noble intent. “There are those who feel like it should be more like a public library,” she says. “If someone is poor in India, they should be able to watch the same films as rich people. I totally agree with that. But the guy who becomes a multi-millionaire because he puts up stolen content and has all these porn sites advertising? No. I don’t want you driving a fucking Hummer around your island because you’re putting my films on your site. But the industry makes them all out to be crooks, and that is not the truth. I feel [Hollywood] is the much bigger crook.” Piracy and profitability can coexist: Despite being the most-pirated film of 2013, The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey still made over $300 million at the box office and nudged Hollywood to over $10 billion in B.O. gross for the year.

Green Street Hooligans, 2005

Cracking the boy’s club of Hollywood has been Alexander’s struggle since the start. After winning a martial arts competition in Atlantic City, she found an unlikely green card sponsor in Norris, who then encouraged her to take acting lessons in order to become, in her words, “the female Jean-Claude Van Damme.”