The 10 Most Innovative Mustaches In Business and Tech

In a sacred tradition as old as 2004, “Movember”–also known as “No-Shave November”–welcomes beards and mustaches of all creeds into the world for one month. These valiant efforts began as support for men’s health awareness, sacrificing their faces to much itchiness and risking potential for patchiness.

advertisement

advertisement

Known side effects of facial hair include higher pay, more assertiveness, powerful karmatic influence, and a perceived authority over lesser-follicled colleagues. Studies show that mustache-blessed workers make up to 8.2% more than their mustache-less counterparts. And an informal poll of my Gchat contacts confirms that the conclusions reached in “The Influence of Facial Hair on Impression Formation” withstand the test of time: Though the study is nearly 15 years old, facial hair continues to be associated with “social/physical attractiveness, personality, competency, and composure.” In this hallmark study, 228 hiring managers were shown sketches of men with facial hair styles ranging from Steve Rogers to Tony Stark. They tended to hire the sketches with the most hair, and were undoubtedly disappointed when they learned that these men were not currently seeking employment, and had to hire back whichever baby-faced waste of printer ink they’d already fired to open a position. Here, we present an arbitrary collection of bearded men who’ve reached greatness not in spite of, but perhaps because of, their face fur. Sergey Brin, Cofounder, Google

Nothing compliments a $1,500 piece of wearable technology like a beard that says, “I don’t care what anyone thinks.” Even smartphones aren’t masculine enough to withstand his wiry swath of coder-growth. Risking blasphemy, I’ll go as far as saying this beard is reminiscent of a younger Steve Jobs. “Don’t be evil,” especially if evil shaves. Carlos Slim, Business Magnate The world’s richest man doesn’t need an overpowering mustache. The “Warren Buffett of Mexico,” Slim’s ‘stache is a simple, classic look fit for someone worth $81.2 billion. What comes first, the wealth or the mustache? That’s for you to find out.

advertisement

advertisement

Franklin Leonard, Founder and CEO, The Black List Another one of our Most Creative People Leonard’s style is a subtle scruff that says, “I haven’t overthought my shaving habits, because I’m too busy rescuing screenplays from the pits of Hollywood nothingness to become your favorite films ever.” Thank you, Frank Leonard, for helping bring Daniel Day-Lewis’s There Will Be Blood mustache into this world. As Madeleine Albright almost said, “There’s a special place in hell for beardy men who don’t help other beardy men.” Jamie Hyneman, Cohost, Mythbusters Photo: Flickr user Lwp Kommunikáció There is no more noble cause than to grow one’s mustache for science. As an 11-year veteran of putting up with Adam Savage’s unruly beard, Hyneman knows the quiet joy of exploding cement trucks or strapping rockets to stunt cars–but his face will never betray the giddiness inside. He’s gone on record as willing to travel to Mars, so that we may look forward to an era where mustaches settle worlds beyond our own. Honorable Mention: John Waters, Director and Screenwriter To leave this finely detailed upper lip off any list of influential mustaches is grievous oversight at best. Since the early 1970s, Waters has grown his pencil-thin mustache–not an actual drawing, as an untrained eye might assume. “When I was 19 I wanted to be Little Richard, and so I grew it in homage to him really,” Waters told the Guardian. For your dedication to the craft, in true mustachioed spirit, we salute you. The views expressed in this article do not represent Fast Company’s official stance on the merits of facial hair.