WWII Bomber Vets Tell Their Stories To Raise Money For A Memorial

During World War II, one of the most dangerous jobs to have was flying in a bomber plane. More than 55,500 airmen of the Royal Air Force Bomber Command didn’t make it back home, the highest death rate of any major branch of the British armed forces. It’s also one of the more controversial, due to the killing of tens of thousands of German civilians during bombing in 1944 and 1945.





In this new PSA campaign by agency Jabberwocky we meet three surviving veterans, Harry, Doug and Gordon. Ordinary men given an extraordinary task. The way these men recount part of their experiences clearly illustrates this wasn’t about the kind of bravado typical of war movies throughout the years, but the real bravery of terrified young men.





This campaign aims raise money to help clean and maintain the Bomber Command Memorial in London’s Green Park.