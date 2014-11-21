These Engineered Monsters Teach Us About How Evolution Works–And Where It Fails

A leg growing out of your mouth. Extra legs pushing out of your side. Walking parts where your swimming bits should be. If you’re a tiny crustacean in Nipam Patel’s lab , chances are good you’re not quite right—and that’s just the way these UC Berkley geneticists like it. By inducing birth defects in arthropods called parhyale, Patel’s team makes “monsters” that deliver a one-two punch, offering insights into the mechanics of evolution, and into ways we could treat (or even prevent) human birth defects and disease in the future.

The questions that drive Patel’s lab are deceptively simple, and brain-crushingly profound: How did Earth’s organisms become different from one another? How is an embryo “programmed” to know what it should look like? How might changes to that programming have advanced evolution itself? This frustrated, flailing parhyale–which, thanks to Patel’s crew, was born with almost perfect walking appendages where its swimming appendages should be–is helping to revolutionize how we think about all of it.





Welcome to the world of Hox genes, a roughly 600-million-year-old “toolkit” that controls how body plans–the head-to-tail layout of our symmetrical, physical selves–develop. Once thought to exist only in flies, Hox genes rocked biology in the mid-’80s when it was discovered that they were in every single animal on Earth. And while the number of Hox genes tends to vary according to how complex you are (insects have 8; humans have 39), the genes themselves have changed so little in millions of years that they’re what’s called “highly conserved” across species.

In labs, that means flies function surprisingly well when one of their Hox genes is swapped for the corresponding chicken Hox gene. From an evolutionary perspective, it means earthworms, humpback whales, butterflies, and humans are all just variations on a theme. “Despite the fact that we don’t think of ourselves as looking anything like a fly,” says Patel, “our development basically uses the same genes.”

Hox genes are “master instructors”–each oversees development in a different region of the body (head, thorax, abdomen), turning other genes on and off to ensure you grow the right form for your species. “In the field in general,” says Patel, “I think we’ve increasingly convinced people that single genes can have big roles in evolution,” but his team hunts proof, examples of how small tweaks to the Hox toolkit may have given rise to Earth’s massive species diversity.





Patel’s lab focuses on crustaceans, a massively diverse group (67,000 known species) that feature what he describes as “the Swiss Army-knife approach to a body plan, with lots of different legs doing lots of different things.” Within this group, parhyale is a dreamboat model organism: easy to breed, easy to harvest embryos from, and “because of the way the embryo develops,” says postdoc Arnaud Martin, “we can make one half of it mutant and the other half normal, giving us a built-in control.”

Patel, Martin, and grad students Erin Jarvis and Heather Bruce use two techniques to tweak embryos’ Hox genes: RNA Interference, which “knocks-down” genes by inhibiting their expression, and the ridiculously cutting-edge CRISPR/Cas9 genome-editing system, which “knocks-out” genes with a level of precision that was unimaginable even two years ago. The resulting mutants are dramatic enough to earn nicknames in the lab–“Shiva” is loaded with extra legs on one side, while “Foot in Mouth” has a gangly limb poking out of a maw that should house a small, demure filtering appendage–and they teach researchers more about how development processes (and Hox genes themselves) work. But they’re not all Patel’s team is looking for.