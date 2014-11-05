advertisement
Because You're Worth it, See The History Of L'Oreal In Under 3 Minutes

By FastCo Studios

Everyone knows that L’Oreal makes make-up. But did you know that the world’s biggest beauty brand also created the first sunscreen? How about that Pablo Picasso’s daughter, Paloma, was once the face of the company? And you’ll never guess who wrote one of history’s most memorable tag lines. Find out the answer to that and much more in the above video, this week’s Brand Evolution.

