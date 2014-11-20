How A Top Creative Director Learned To Embrace The Chaos Of Creativity And Make Great Work

Ten years ago, Jason Norcross was a recent LA transplant from Boston and a freelance ad creative. He heard that two guys from Wieden+Kennedy were starting their own shop and, even though he had interviews with more established agencies working on bigger brands, he decided to find a way to meet them. And so, about a month after John Boiler and Glenn Cole founded their agency, Norcross joined 72andSunny.

It was a scrappy startup shop, albeit one with top shelf creative bona fides. When Norcross joined it was a long way from the award show-slaying powerhouse it’s since become, churning out entertaining and buzz-making work for brands like Activision, Samsung, Nike and more.

Now a partner and executive creative director at the agency, Norcross lays out five tips for making successful creative work and building a sunny career in advertising.





One of the first jobs Norcross had at the agency was a spot for action sports giant Quiksilver. The brand didn’t typically do TV spots, but as an X Games sponsor had some free airtime it needed to fill. The ads were a fun, rear-projection Gidget-style situation, with Quiksilver athletes mugging in front of a green screen. Norcross says the scripts were more like briefs, and the creatives spent a few days on-set with the athletes, just making stuff up as they went. For the new creative staffer, it was a sign of things to come.

“To me, the way we work on Samsung–whether the fanboys in line or with Jay-Z, or LeBron– is similar in that we have an idea of what we want, like a basic premise, and outline scripts, but we’re always are open to trying things on the fly,” says Norcross. “We’ve done our best work when we have an idea of what we want, but then push it through the production process with a bit of an improv attitude towards trying to make it better. It just boils down to ‘try it.’ In advertising, as a lot of industries, it’s very easy to be trapped by theory. You can intellectualize things and debate things in theory when it can be faster and more efficient just to try it and see if it works. If it doesn’t work then you know and can try something different. You can’t be precious about it. If you have an idea you think is the right thing, as it starts to unfold, constantly evaluate it, constantly push it and constantly try things until it has to ship.”

In this data-flooded world, it’s easy to become a slave of information, and consensus. The problem with consensus, beyond arguably stifling creativity and original thought, is that it can also take a long time. One of the best pieces of advice Norcross ever got could be applied to both career and creativity. “A number of years ago, John Boiler told me to be decisive, make decisions,” he says. “The best way to learn, create and move forward is to be decisive. It’s OK to be wrong, but make a decision because then you’ll learn. At least you’ll know you’re wrong and can move on. As opposed to just over-thinking and debating things. In this business when you’re trying to chase down ideas, you have different teams trying different things and sometimes the instinct is to tell everyone to keep thinking, or narrowing down to a handful of ideas and pursuing those, but what really happens is that you burn people out and spin your wheels. There’s just no time to over-think. If it seems like it’s meeting the brief and it’s the right thing to do, then pursue it. If it doesn’t come to life for whatever reason, then reboot and go in a new direction.”