Nomenclature For Relatives Is Super Confusing, Here’s A Chart To Fix That

Most of us have had a few moments of doubt when trying to decipher just how we’re related to that daughter of our mother’s cousin or our grandpa’s brother’s son. Are they second cousins? Third cousins? What does “removed” even mean? Well, now there’s a handy chart .

Click to embiggen

The chart is built to help you find the relationship between two of your relatives, not necessarily you and a relative. Once that sinks in, the organization starts to make a lot more sense. Say you want to know the relationship between your brother and your cousin. Figure out their common ancestor, in this case, your grandfather (the only relative from which you can trace a direct line to both of them). On the X axis, pick “grandparent.” Now, follow that line down to “grandparent” on the Y axis. Voila! They’re cousins.

[h/t: FlowingData]