4 Steps That Will Take You From Apathetic To Favorite Boss

Two workplace news stories that recently went viral and have entered the national debate about income equality say something else that leaders may be missing.

The first is of Microsoft CEO Satya Nedella, who told women to have faith and not ask for a raise.

The second is of Tyrel Oates, a Wells Fargo employee who asked for a $10,000 raise over email for himself and 200,000 of his peers; he cited an enormous pay gap between everyday employees and the CEO John Stumpf.

On the surface, the stories simply concern income inequality, but if you look deeper, there is more to these stories than meets the eye. The exchanges are a microcosm of something more fundamental that occurs daily across global businesses: employees want to be heard and leaders don’t listen that well.

To be fair, there are enlightened leaders and organizations that are ahead of the curve and who have institutionalized a culture of dialogue and robust processes that enable leaders to take action based on the collective voice of their organizations. You don’t have to look far to find these organizations–companies like Glassdoor and Great Place to Work catalog them for you.

Nevertheless, the vast majority of leaders have disengaged employees. Look at Gallup’s annual engagement report: 70% of the workforce has been disengaged year over year since 2000. Notably, income is just one of many reasons cited. Others include bad bosses, subpar benefits, no growth or development opportunities, and an unclear connection between daily work and company purpose.

The good news is, although income is a top concern for people, you don’t have to go out and give everyone a raise tomorrow. Instead, find out what other factors are in play by infusing empathy into the process–step into your employees’ shoes and find out what they really care about.