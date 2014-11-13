Why Intel Spent Half A Million Dollars To Support Drone Selfies

Selfies are nothing new . But selfies taken by a drone that uses your wrist as a launchpad? That just might be–at least Intel’s CEO Brian Krzanich thinks so.

After a 10-month-long competition aimed at helping Intel figure out how wearable computing is going to evolve, the winner is a 40-gram wrist-worn quadcopter that unfolds, flies up, shoots a photo, and boomerangs back to your arm. It’s called Nixie, and the team behind it was awarded $500,000.

The founders describe it as “a flying wristband that can give aerial photography to you.” Think of it as the futuristic offspring of a GoPro and a drone, or Harry Potter’s golden snitch with a built-in gimbal and camera.

“It was the intellectual property about throwing it and, depending on the velocity you throw it at, having it go a certain distance, snap a picture, turn, and come back,” Krzanich tells Fast Company. “We thought that was a creative use of technology. It was addressing a market that was growing fast and hungry for it.”

Hungry is right. Selfie-sticks are a growing trend, especially outside of the U.S. There is consumer demand for ways to take wider, hands-free, and group shots. And according to 2014 stats by the Camera And Imaging Products Association, digital still camera (DSC) shipment numbers are dropping like a stone–giving way to new options. The market has shifted. According to Krzanich, that’s exactly how Nixie convinced judges they were winners.

“The videoclip that they used [in presenting to judges] was one of the YouTube videos that had taken off virally,” he explained. “It was a woman in Mexico that had thrown her GoPro 10 times, randomly. She put a delay timer on it, and she threw it up 10 times to snap this wonderful picture of her on the beach. It had a couple million views. The Nixie team said ‘Hey, this person was doing our research for us. There’s a target audience and a demand for this product.’ It was pretty convincing.”

The working prototype certainly helped the demo too, and it was built in a sprint. “There were six days between when [Nixie’s inventor and founder] Christoph found out about the submission deadline and when we had to submit something,” explains project manager Jelena Jovanovic. “I said, ‘But we need a working prototype and we need a video and we need a business plan.’ And he said, ‘Yeah, let’s do it.’”