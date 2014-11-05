Tinder Plans To Monetize Its Dating App By Offering An Undo Button

Did the potential love of your life get away because you accidentally swiped left instead of right? Turns out this is common enough a problem that dating app Tinder is hoping to monetize such missed connections with an undo button for paid users.

Tinder plans to test various price points from $1 to $20 a month for a premium subscription. Tinder Plus will roll out in a few countries, including the U.K., Brazil, and Germany, reports TechCrunch.

“The most-requested feature we get is a button to go back and have a second chance with people that users swipe left on,” Tinder cofounder, president, and board member Sean Rad, who recently stepped down as CEO in the wake of a sexual harassment lawsuit, told TechCrunch. “Everyone has wanted it from the beginning. It’s absolutely at the top of the list.”

Tinder is also adding a button on the home screen called Passport, which lets users search for potential date matches in other locations. Rad said the feature could serve restaurant and sightseeing recommendations for travelers in new cities.